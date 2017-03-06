March 6 Seohwa Inc :

* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for facilities

* Maturity date is May 16, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Issue price is 4,345 won/share and issuance ratio is 100 percent

