March 6 Seohwa Inc :

* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for facilities

* Maturity date is May 16, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,345 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1CgDQl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)