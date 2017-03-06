BRIEF-Seohwa says subscription results of 1st series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
March 6 Seohwa Inc :
* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for facilities
* Maturity date is May 16, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 4,345 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1CgDQl
