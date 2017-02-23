BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 SeouLin Bioscience Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 775.7 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/onhE8E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.