BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 14 Sequans Communications Sa
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of ADSs representing 3.8 million ordinary shares, at a price of $3.80 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing