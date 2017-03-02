March 2 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential Brands Group and the Michaels Companies announce new partnership for Martha Stewart Crafts™ brand

* Sequential Brands - Martha Stewart Crafts will be conceived, designed by Martha Stewart & exclusively manufactured, distributed through Michaels' Darice

* New Martha Stewart Crafts product assortment will be available at all Michaels stores beginning late 2017