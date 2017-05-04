UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Sequential Brands Group Inc:
* Sequential Brands Group and QVC announce multi-year collaboration for martha stewart brand
* Sequential Brands Group - under new deal, QVC will launch several categories for Martha Stewart Brand including skincare, fashion apparel, food and beverage
* New collaboration is expected to launch in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources