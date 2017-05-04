UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Sequential Brands Group Inc
* Sequential brands group announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $39.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $37 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $170 million to $175 million in revenue
* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $98 million to $102 million of adjusted ebitda
* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, gaap net income is now expected to be $15.5 million to $18.1 million
* Sequential brands- expects revenue for 2017 to be weighted to third and fourth quarters due to seasonality in businesses of many of company's licensees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources