a day ago
BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
July 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential brands group announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $42.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequential brands group inc - company is announcing that gary klein is stepping down as cfo at end of august

* Sequential brands group inc - ‍company's contractual guaranteed minimum royalties for 2017 are approximately $120 million​

* Sequential brands group inc - andrew cooper, president, will assume position of interim chief financial officer

* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $170 million to $175 million in revenue

* Sequential brands group inc - co initiates a search to identify a permanent replacement

* Sequential brands group - ‍expects revenue for 2017 to be weighted to third,fourth quarters due to seasonality in businesses of many of co's licensees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

