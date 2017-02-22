Feb 22 Serco Group Plc

* Fy revenue 3.048 billion stg versus 3.515 billion stg year ago

* Revenue - continuing and discontinued operations (2) £3,047.8m £3,514.6m

* Underlying trading profit (3) £82.1m £95.9m

* Net debt (including that for assets and liabilities held for sale) £109.3m

* Underlying trading profit (3) declined by £14m to £82m

* Trading profit (3) was £18m higher than underlying trading profit due principally to £14m net reduction in future liabilities

* Closing net debt increased by £46m to £109m; however, net debt : ebitda leverage of 0.7x, was similar to last year

* Continued progress reducing burden of loss-making contracts

* Pipeline of larger new bid opportunities ended year at £8.4bn, a year-on-year increase of £1.9bn

* Guidance for 2017 unchanged

* Rupert Soames, Serco group chief executive, said: "these results show that execution of our five-year plan remains on track"

* Our view of likely performance in 2017 remains unchanged from previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)