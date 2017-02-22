Feb 22 Serco Group Plc
* Fy revenue 3.048 billion stg versus 3.515 billion stg year
ago
* Revenue - continuing and discontinued operations (2)
£3,047.8m £3,514.6m
* Says outlook revenue - continuing and discontinued
operations (2) £3,047.8m £3,514.6m
* Says outlook revenue - continuing and discontinued
operations (2) £3,047.8m £3,514.6m
* Underlying trading profit (3) £82.1m £95.9m
* Net debt (including that for assets and liabilities held
for sale) £109.3m
* Underlying trading profit (3) declined by £14m to £82m
* Trading profit (3) was £18m higher than underlying trading
profit due principally to £14m net reduction in future
liabilities
* Closing net debt increased by £46m to £109m; however, net
debt : ebitda leverage of 0.7x, was similar to last year
* Continued progress reducing burden of loss-making
contracts
* Pipeline of larger new bid opportunities ended year at
£8.4bn, a year-on-year increase of £1.9bn
* Guidance for 2017 unchanged
* Rupert Soames, Serco group chief executive, said: "these
results show that execution of our five-year plan remains on
track"
* Our view of likely performance in 2017 remains unchanged
from previous guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)