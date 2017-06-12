BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 12 Serco Group Plc:
* Serco awarded new $101 million contract to manage hazardous materials for Defense Logistics Agency
* Contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods
* Contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, and is valued at a total of $101 million, if all options are exercised
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location