June 30 Serco Group Plc
* For first half, we expect to report revenue of
approximately £1.5bn and underlying trading profit of around
£35m
* Order intake to date has been very strong at around
£2.4bn, which includes our recently-signed contract worth £1.5bn
to operate grafton prison
* With £1.6bn booked in second half of 2016, which included
£450m for barts nhs trust, order intake for 12 months to 30 june
2017 will be around £4bn
* Reported revenue will, as expected, be broadly flat, with
an organic decline of approximately 8% being offset by a
currency translation benefit
* Our 2017 full year guidance for revenue of approximately
£3.1bn and underlying trading profit of between £65m and £70m is
unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By London Bureau)