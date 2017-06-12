BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
June 12 Seres Therapeutics Inc
* Seres Therapeutics initiates ser-109 phase 3 study in patients with multiply recurrent c. Difficile infection
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - based on recent fda interactions, new ser-109 clinical study is to be designated a phase 3 trial
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - phase 3 trial initiation triggers a $20 million milestone payment from nestlé health science
* Seres Therapeutics - plans to accelerate interactions with european regulatory agencies in coming months for ser-109 product approval across europe
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - company expects that single pivotal study may support ser-109 registration and approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.