June 20 Serimmune Inc:
* Announced a research and development collaboration
agreement with a subsidiary of Merck
* Under agreement terms Co will apply immune repertoire
characterization platform to clinical and preclinical specimens
provided by Merck
* Merck will lead preclinical and clinical development and
commercialization of candidates identified from collaboration
* Serimmune will be eligible to receive development,
regulatory milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales of any
products resulting from collaboration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: