Feb 28 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

* Serinus Energy says shut-in is due to another announced strike notice issued by Tunisia General Trade Union representing workers at Chouech Es Saida field

* Serinus Energy says current strike notice calls for 5-day strike in response to laying off 14 of 52 Chouech Es Saida employees for economic redundancy reasons

* Serinus Energy Inc says UGTT has also initiated an illegal sit-in at field beginning on February 27, 2017

* Serinus Energy Inc says due to illegal sit-in, proposed strike with production stoppage, co initiated to shut-in production for safety, security reasons

* Serinus Energy says decision to not bring production back online until it has satisfactory resolution of economic redundancy issue

* Serinus Energy Inc says will continue to engage in dialogue with UGTT and Government of Tunisia regarding economic redundancy process

* Serinus Energy says in process of shutting in production, co will prepare for orderly, safe mobilization of all employees out of Chouech Es Saida facilities