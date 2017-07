July 18 (Reuters) - Serko Ltd:

* Serko anticipates that EBITDA for 1H FY18 will be positive at approximately $1 million and expects a positive NPAT for FY18

* Expects trading revenue in first half of 2018 financial year to be up approximately 25-30 percent over same period for prior year

* Expect both revenue and EBITDA in second half of FY2018 to be lower than first half but about break-even at EBITDA line