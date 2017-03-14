March 14 Serneke Group AB (publ):
* Serneke and Pareto sell Campus Eskilstuna to Hemsö
* Sale is being conducted at an underlying property value of
about 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million)
* Hemsö will be long-term owner and manager of property, and
will take possession on march 28, 2017
* Lease agreement with university will run for 20 years.
* Hemsö will be responsible for financing of project during
construction period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9506 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)