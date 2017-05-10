BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says unit entered into single fund trust agreement
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
May 10 SERVET REIT:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 16.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 13.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5821 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market. The federal government acted last year to tighten mortgage lending rules to rein in Canada's housing boom, while British Columbia and Ontario have implemented taxes on foreign buyers in Vancouver and Toronto, respectively.