BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 17 ServiceNow Inc:
* ServiceNow acquires Qlue and invests in BuildOnMe to deliver intelligent automation to everyday enterprise work
* Says financial terms were not disclosed
Says is an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround