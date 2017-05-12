UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 12 Servotronics Inc:
* Servotronics, inc. Announces first quarter results for the period ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.103 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack. * BARCLAYS: Britain's S
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.