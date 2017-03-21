March 21 Servotronics Inc

* On March 15 board members Donald Hedges, Rigel Pirrone said they will not stand for reelection at 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting

* As result of resignations of Hedges, Pirrone, board decided to reduce size of the board from seven to six members