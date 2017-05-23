BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 23 SES SA:
* SES-14 INTEGRATES NASA ULTRAVIOLET SPACE SPECTROGRAPH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Intel Corp said on Wednesday it would become a major sponsor of the International Olympic Committee, making the chipmaker the latest technology company to put marketing dollars behind the global sporting event.