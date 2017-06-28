BRIEF-Link Mobility signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI in Poland
* Link Mobility Group ASA signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI in Poland
June 28 SES SA:
* SES AND MDA ANNOUNCE FIRST SATELLITE LIFE EXTENSION AGREEMENT
* SATELLITE SERVICING SPACECRAFT VEHICLE IS PLANNED FOR LAUNCH IN 2021 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Link Mobility Group ASA signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI in Poland
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
June 28 Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.