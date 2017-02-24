Feb 24 SES SA:
* FY reported revenue of 2,068.8 million euros ($2.19
billion), up 2.7 pct over prior year (up 2.4 pct at constant FX)
* FY group EBITDA margin of 70.2 pct (2015: 74.2 pct)
* FY net profit attributable to SES shareholders of 962.7
million euros (2015: 544.9 million euros)
* FY net debt to EBITDA ratio 3.09x (2015: 2.54x)
* Board of SES is proposing a dividend of 1.34 euro for each
class A share and 0.536 euro for each class B share
* For 2017, SES is targeting stable to slight revenue growth
across video and government, complemented by a return to growth
in enterprise and strong growth for mobility
* SES's EBITDA margin is expected to be broadly stable for
2017 and 2018 and rising slightly thereafter
* Operating profit margin is expected to significantly
improve to more than 40 pct in medium-term
* Says will significantly grow return on invested capital
(ROIC) to over 10 percent in the medium-term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)