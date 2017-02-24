Feb 24 SES SA:

* FY reported revenue of 2,068.8 million euros ($2.19 billion), up 2.7 pct over prior year (up 2.4 pct at constant FX)

* FY group EBITDA margin of 70.2 pct (2015: 74.2 pct)

* FY net profit attributable to SES shareholders of 962.7 million euros (2015: 544.9 million euros)

* FY net debt to EBITDA ratio 3.09x (2015: 2.54x)

* Board of SES is proposing a dividend of 1.34 euro for each class A share and 0.536 euro for each class B share

* For 2017, SES is targeting stable to slight revenue growth across video and government, complemented by a return to growth in enterprise and strong growth for mobility

* SES's EBITDA margin is expected to be broadly stable for 2017 and 2018 and rising slightly thereafter

* Operating profit margin is expected to significantly improve to more than 40 pct in medium-term

* Says will significantly grow return on invested capital (ROIC) to over 10 percent in the medium-term