BRIEF-Shunsin Technology Holdings says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 15 SES SA:
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
* ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CONNECTIVITY SERVICES IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC WITH ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25