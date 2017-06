May 23 SES SA:

* TOGETHER WITH PATRAKOM ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SEAMLESS, HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY TO PASSENGER VESSELS AND OIL BARGES TRAVERSING DOMESTIC ROUTES IN INDONESIA

* AS PART OF A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT, SES NETWORKS AND PATRAKOM WILL BE PROVIDING CONNECTIVITY FOR OVER 80 VESSELS VIA SES-9 LOCATED AT 108.2 DEGREES EAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)