* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Sesa SpA:
* Says its wholly owned unit Computer Gross Italia SpA signs a long-term strategic partnership with Attiva SpA and acquires 20 percent of capital of Attiva for an amount of 4.5 million euros ($4.73 million)
* 3.0 million euros to be paid simultaneously with the sale and 1.5 million euros will be paid through ordinary shares of Sesa S.p.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9524 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: