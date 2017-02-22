Feb 22 Sesa SpA:

* Says its wholly owned unit Computer Gross Italia SpA signs a long-term strategic partnership with Attiva SpA and acquires 20 percent of capital of Attiva for an amount of 4.5 million euros ($4.73 million)

* 3.0 million euros to be paid simultaneously with the sale and 1.5 million euros will be paid through ordinary shares of Sesa S.p.A. ($1 = 0.9524 euros)