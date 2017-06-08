BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
June 8 Sevcon Inc:
* Sevcon acquires remaining 50 pct equity interest in Chinese joint venture
* Sevcon Inc- deal for $5,000,000
* Sevcon - agreed to acquire Xuchang Fuhua Glass Co. Ltd's entire 50 pct equity interest in sevcon new energy technology
* Sevcon - Sevcon also agreed to reimburse Fuhua Glass for taxes paid by it in relation to equity transfer in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million
* Sevcon - upon consummation of acquisition, sevcon new energy technology will become a "wholly-owned foreign entity" under Chinese law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.