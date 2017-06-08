June 8 Sevcon Inc:
* On June 3, co agreed to acquire Xuchang Fuhua Glass'
entire 50% equity interest in Sevcon New Energy Technology for a
purchase price of $5 million
* Company has agreed to terminate its equity joint venture
with Fuhua Glass, a Chinese limited liability company - SEC
filing
* Co agreed to reimburse Fuhua Glass for taxes paid by it in
relation to equity transfer in an amount not to exceed $1.2
million and ancillary fees
* Upon consummation of acquisition, Sevcon New Energy
Technology will become a wholly foreign-owned enterprise under
Chinese law
Source text: (bit.ly/2rFwd4H)
