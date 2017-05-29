May 29 Nikkei :

* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei

* Seven-Eleven Japan intends to use NEC's facial recognition system with trials to begin in Sept, and co targeting spring 2018 introduction - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2rdfxzP) Further company coverage: