BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven generations energy's ceo transition moves ahead
* Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017
* Seven generations energy ltd- marty proctor, president & chief operating officer, will become president & chief executive officer on july 1, 2017
* Seven generations energy ltd- carlson will continue as a 7g director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision