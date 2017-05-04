May 4 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged
153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from
same period last year
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- remain on track to deliver
full-year production in line with our 2017 guidance of 180,000
to 190,000 boe/d
* Qtrly operating netbacks before hedging up 79 percent
year-over-year to $24.09 per boe
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 realized natural gas and
liquids prices were $35.52 per boe, up 52 percent compared to a
year earlier
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.75; qtrly earnings per share $0.59
