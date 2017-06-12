BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
June 12 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion
* Seven generations energy ltd - with credit facility increase, 7g had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of march 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis
* Seven generations energy ltd - "we plan to continue our conservative approach to debt and draws on our credit facility"
* Seven generations energy ltd - now have access to $1.4 billion in addition to adjusted working capital of about $500 million that co had at end of q1 of 2017
* Seven generations energy ltd - credit facility matures on june 9, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, June 22 The Romanian leu held steady on Thursday despite the political uncertainty over who will succeed ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. Grindeanu fell in a no-confidence vote initiated by his own party, which is controlled by political adversary Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea is expected to come up with a new candidate by Monday, when President Klaus Iohannis considers his choice. Centrist President Klaus Iohannis has said he will only approv