March 23 Nikkei:

* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei

* Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd's sales appear to have declined 3 percent to 5.85 trillion yen for the year ended February- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2nVKarx) Further company coverage: