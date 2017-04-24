BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Seven Seas Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
* Merger effective date on July 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
