BRIEF-Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group sets coupon rate of 2017 bonds as 6 pct
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
March 6 Sevenet SA:
* Signs framework agreement for sale of IT devices for up to 13.0 million zlotys ($3.19 million) net with a company from the banking sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0696 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.