EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Seyitler Kimya Sanayi As
* Fy 2016 net profit of 2.6 million lira ($716,944.71) versus 1.7 million lira year ago
* Fy 2016 revenue of 14.4 million lira versus 13.3 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: