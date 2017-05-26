BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
May 26 S.F. Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit SF Holding Limited signs joint venture agreement and funding agreement with UPS Parcel Delivery Service Limited (UPS), Global Connect Holding Limited
* Says unit and UPS plans to invest a combined $10 million to set up joint venture, Global Connect Holding Limited, in Hong Kong
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rW96B8
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination
* Divisar Capital Management LLC reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Stage Stores Inc as of February 7, 2017 - SEC filing