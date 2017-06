May 10 SFINKS POLSKA SA (SFINKS)

* SIGNS TERMSHEET REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH RUNS WEB PORTAL NOT RELATED TO GASTRONOMY

* UNDER TERMSHEET CO HAS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION RIGHTS REGARDING TRANSACTION UNTIL JULY 10 WITH POSSIBILITY TO EXTENDED THEM UNTIL SEPT 30

* TRANSACTION WOULD ENABLE TO USE SYNERGIES FROM WEB PORTAL AND DELIVERY SERVICES PROVIDED BY SFINKS

* SAYS INTERNET PORTAL WHICH CO CONSIDERS TO BUY IS USED BY OVER 1.5 MILLION CLIENTS