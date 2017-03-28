UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Serious Fraud Office Confirms Reached An Agreement With Tesco Stores Limited
* Which, if approved by the crown court, will result in a deferred prosecution agreement
* Sfo says tesco will pay fine of 129 million pounds ($161.77 million)and sfo's full costs, if dpa is approved Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7974 pounds)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.