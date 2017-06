May 16 SFS GROUP AG

* ESTABLISHES MANUFACTURING PLATFORM IN CHINA

* WILL INVEST USD 35 MILLION IN CHINA OVER NEXT TWO YEARS AS PART OF ITS EXPANSION PLAN AND IN ORDER TO CONSOLIDATE SOME OF SFS GROUP'S OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW SITE WILL TAKE PLACE IN STAGES AND IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)