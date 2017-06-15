BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 15Shanghai Aj Group Co Ltd :
* Says SFUND, an industry investment fund management firm, offers to buy 431.1 million shares of the company, or 30 percent stake of total issued share capital at 18 yuan/share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Nozl3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21