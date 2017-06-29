BRIEF-NexGen announces additional US$110 mln financing with CEF Holdings
* Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings
June 29 Sg Blocks Inc
* Sg blocks announces rooftop venue project with leading national supermarket chain
* Sg blocks inc - project is expected to be completed and delivered in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings
* Daiichi Sankyo announces top-line results from phase 3 global clinical development program evaluating mirogabalin in pain syndromes
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Launch of a new infrastructure investment vehicle, SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP