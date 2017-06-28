BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.48 billion as of june 27
June 28 Sg Blocks Inc
* SG blocks signs agreement with California-based recycling facility to install multiple new container-based stores over next five years
June 28 An ex-general counsel of insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Tampa to having made a false statement to Florida's Medicaid program, prosecutors said, the latest former executive to be convicted in the case.
June 28 A former State Street Corp executive pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with what U.S. prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars worth of trades.