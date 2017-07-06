July 6 Sg Group Holdings Ltd

* Group expects to record a year-on- year increase of revenue and gross profit in approximately 2% and 3%, respectively, for year ended April 30, 2017

* Group is expected to record a decrease of approximately 64% in net profit for year ended 30 April 2017

* Expected decrease in group's FY net profit was mainly as a result of increase in listing expenses recorded for year