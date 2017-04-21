BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan in a Shaanxi-based big data group firm for 10 percent stake
* Says co plans to pay cash div 0.38 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/siw8zV ; goo.gl/P5QiYN
