July 29 (Reuters) - Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd

* Says it signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Xi'an-based Science& Technology Bureau and Beijing-based tech firm on July 28

* Says three entities mainly cooperate on construction of business operation platform and public application service platform based on low power wide area network

