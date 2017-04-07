BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 7 Shaanxi Kanghui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 24.97 million shares at 14.57 yuan ($2.11) per share to raise 363.81 million yuan for its Shanghai IPO

($1 = 6.9029 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co