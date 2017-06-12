UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Shake Shack Inc:
* Shake Shack Inc says Evan Guillemin, a member of board of directors of co resigned from board
* Shake Shack Inc - effective upon Guillemin's resignation, size of board of Shake Shack was reduced from eight to seven members Source text: (bit.ly/2rTukS0) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources