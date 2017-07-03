BRIEF-Liberty Specialty Markets picks Luxembourg as HQ for post-Brexit EU operations
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
July 3 Shamaran Petroleum Corp
* Shamaran Petroleum Corp - Oil started flowing through Atrush Central Processing Facility on July 3, 2017
* Shamaran Petroleum Corp - Production is expected to ramp up in 2017 to facilities design capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, July 4 Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, expects the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics on its direct flights to the United States to be lifted by July 19, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.