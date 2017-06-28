Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 28 ShaMaran Petroleum Corp
* ShaMaran operational update
* ShaMaran Petroleum Corp - Preparations for first oil production are substantially complete
* ShaMaran Petroleum Corp - Operator, Taqa Atrush B.V., expects that oil production will commence early next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.
LONDON, June 29 British car production fell 9.7 percent in May as some major manufacturers reached the end of older product lines and prepared to begin building newer models, an industry body said on Thursday.